Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Freeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Wayne Freeland

Obituary Condolences

Johnnie Wayne Freeland Obituary
Johnnie Wayne Freeland

Keithville, LA - Mr. Johnnie Wayne Freeland, 77, passed away after a brief illness, Tuesday April 2, 2019. His loving wife of 48 years was by his side.

Visitation will be at Rose-Neath South on Friday April 5 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, and Saturday April 6 at 11am. Funeral Services, also at Rose-Neath South will be Saturday April 6 at 12pm, officiated by Reverend McKee Williams, Reverend Richard Varner, and Reverend Holly Berry. Graveside Services will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery.

Born and raised in Stevenson, LA, Mr. Freeland joined the US Air Force at the age of 19, and served our country for 4 years. He married the love of his life, Shirley Barnes, in 1970, and they made Keithville their forever home in 1972.

Mr. Freeland graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Conservation and a Master's Degree in Botany. He worked as an Inspector for Plant Quarantine Services in New Jersey, a Botanist for the Cancer/Plant Research Division of the US Department of Agriculture, a Forestry Technician for International Paper Company, and a Rural Postal Carrier for 28 years. Throughout all of these careers, he also enjoyed being a Farmer alongside his father in law. When he wasn't working, he loved being outdoors, the wonders of nature, and he especially loved fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, A.C. and Edith Freeland. He is survived by his wife Shirley Barnes Freeland; brother Ronnie Freeland and wife Nancy of Beekman; sister Melba Norsworthy of Beekman; daughter Kathy Ratliff and husband Huey of Willis, TX; son Bryan Freeland and wife Christy; son John Freeland of Hindsville, AR; grandsons Michael and Jessie Freeland; granddaughters Brittany Ratliff and Erica Tang and husband Paolo; and great granddaughter Isabella Tang.

Pallbearers will be Michael Freeland, Jason Hudlow, Sean Lynch, Billy Joe Blankenship, Andy Blankenship, and Arthur Touchton. Honorary pallbearers are Jessie Freeland, Huey Ratliff, Jr. and Shawn Atkins.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Keithville United Methodist Church, PO Box 286, Keithville, LA 71047.

The Freeland Family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Thomas Pressly, who cared for Mr. Freeland for nearly 30 years, and to the Willis Knighton Medical Staff. Thank you both for your kindness and compassionate care.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now