Johnnie Wayne Freeland



Keithville, LA - Mr. Johnnie Wayne Freeland, 77, passed away after a brief illness, Tuesday April 2, 2019. His loving wife of 48 years was by his side.



Visitation will be at Rose-Neath South on Friday April 5 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, and Saturday April 6 at 11am. Funeral Services, also at Rose-Neath South will be Saturday April 6 at 12pm, officiated by Reverend McKee Williams, Reverend Richard Varner, and Reverend Holly Berry. Graveside Services will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery.



Born and raised in Stevenson, LA, Mr. Freeland joined the US Air Force at the age of 19, and served our country for 4 years. He married the love of his life, Shirley Barnes, in 1970, and they made Keithville their forever home in 1972.



Mr. Freeland graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Conservation and a Master's Degree in Botany. He worked as an Inspector for Plant Quarantine Services in New Jersey, a Botanist for the Cancer/Plant Research Division of the US Department of Agriculture, a Forestry Technician for International Paper Company, and a Rural Postal Carrier for 28 years. Throughout all of these careers, he also enjoyed being a Farmer alongside his father in law. When he wasn't working, he loved being outdoors, the wonders of nature, and he especially loved fishing.



He is preceded in death by his parents, A.C. and Edith Freeland. He is survived by his wife Shirley Barnes Freeland; brother Ronnie Freeland and wife Nancy of Beekman; sister Melba Norsworthy of Beekman; daughter Kathy Ratliff and husband Huey of Willis, TX; son Bryan Freeland and wife Christy; son John Freeland of Hindsville, AR; grandsons Michael and Jessie Freeland; granddaughters Brittany Ratliff and Erica Tang and husband Paolo; and great granddaughter Isabella Tang.



Pallbearers will be Michael Freeland, Jason Hudlow, Sean Lynch, Billy Joe Blankenship, Andy Blankenship, and Arthur Touchton. Honorary pallbearers are Jessie Freeland, Huey Ratliff, Jr. and Shawn Atkins.



Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Keithville United Methodist Church, PO Box 286, Keithville, LA 71047.



The Freeland Family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Thomas Pressly, who cared for Mr. Freeland for nearly 30 years, and to the Willis Knighton Medical Staff. Thank you both for your kindness and compassionate care. Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary