Johnny (Bubba) Blazer



December 30, 1949 -



September 7, 2020



Johnny (Bubba) Blazer, Jr. the only son and third child of Lillie Pearl Blazer/Williams and Johnny Blazer Sr.



Johnny volunteered for military service during the Vietnam War, by joining the Marine Corps and received an honorable discharge after completing his tour of duty and several campaigns. Bubba loved his children and in his senior years he was a doting father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and two sisters Deborah Blazer Davenport and Carolyn Williams. He leaves to mourn his daughters Andrea Blazer Akiti and Cassie Williams, his sons Wallace Johnson and Charles Scroggins, his sisters Gloria Jean Renter and Tina, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The family extends deep gratitude to Jack and Donna Touchstone and their entire family. We also offer our deepest appreciation to the many friends and caring staff of the St. Joseph Hospice who assisted in the care of our father and uncle in his final days.



Viewing of the Remains - Heavenly Gates Funeral Home, 1339 Jewell St, Shreveport, LA 71101, Sunday, September 13, 2020 from noon to four o'clock PM



Grave Side Service Mask Requiredm Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery



7970 Mike Clarke Drive, Keithville, LA 71047, Monday, September 14, 2020 at Ten O'clock AM









