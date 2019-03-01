Resources
Johnny Ray Kinsey


1958 - 2019
- - Johnny Ray Kinsey was born 8-27-1958 to the late Mary Dell Kinsey. He departed this life 2-25-2019.

He graduated from Pine Bluff High in 1976 and went on to join the United States Marine Corp where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and received over 15 medal, ribbons, and honors. As a civilian he retired from LA Dept. of Transportation and Development.

Johnny leaves to cherish his memories Brothers; Donald R. Kinsey (Pamela), Marvin Wayne Kinsey, sister: Charlesetta Lavergne, Loretta Murray (O.T.) Kathy Neal (James), Angela Fisher, Brenda Ford, Shirley McShane (Bobbie) and many relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 1, 2019
