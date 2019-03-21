Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Brouillette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Daniel Brouillette


1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jonathan Daniel Brouillette Obituary
Jonathan Daniel Brouillette

- - Jonathan Daniel Brouillette, passed away on March 18, 2019, at the age of 35. Jon was loved by many and helped a lot along his way. He was a great daddy, son, brother, uncle and grandson. He was an artist, a comic and a writer. He had a wonderful smile and laugh. He loved the beach, worked hard to be a better person; he was always perfect to us. He leaves a big hole in all our hearts. He will be greatly missed. Jonathan is survived by his sons, Jacob and Oliver Brouillette; his father, Danny Brouillette; his mother, Patti Brouillette; his sisters, Emily Brouillette Tassin and husband Rene', Danielle Brouillette; niece, Layne Tassin; nephew, Elijah; grandmother, Genevieve Brouillette; his aunts, Virginia Cozzi, Jeanne Lewis, Yvonne Saucier and husband Louis, Rose Hiller and husband Richard, Evelyn Dart, and Francine Deville and husband Shelton; numerous cousins; and his close friend, Lacey Bankston. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Maxie Brouillette; his maternal grandparents, John and Patricia Sullivan; and his uncle, Daniel Sullivan. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12:00 pm until a memorial service at 2:00 pm. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now