Flower Mound, TX - Jones, Garnet Winfield Jr, age 81, of Flower Mound, TX died on July 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margie L Jones (Martin), four children and their spouses, Randy and Caryn Jones, David and Janet Jones, Michelle and Dale Ridinger, Kevin and Laura Jones, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, his brothers and their wives, Peyton and his wife Faye, and Gene and his wife Ingred. For service times and full obituary, visit: www.mulkeymasonlewisville.com
Published in Shreveport Times on July 28, 2019