Jose Lee Delzenne
Jose Lee Delzenne, Beloved Sister, Aunt, Great Aunt and Friend, died on November 1, 2019. Jose was born in Staines, England on March 25, 1941 and, in her youth, lived in many countries. However, her favorite was the United States. She came to visit and forgot to go home. Jose retired from AT&T making many friends but her real claim to fame was knitting sweaters for the homeless. She had a great love for animals, even sleeping in the stables so she could be close to the horses when she was a young girl. She owned many rescue dogs through the years and her last love was Del who misses her terribly.
Jose was preceded in death by her sisters, Doreen Robertson and Joan Barrett and is survived by her brother Eric and his wife, Anne; sisters Pat Nelson and Pamela Jackson; Nephews Richard Beckham, Robin Jackson and wife Heather, Raymond Jackson and wife Robin; Glenn Jackson and wife Kathy; favorite niece, Tracey Williams and husband Rob. Great niece, Fawn Smith, partner Jackie Doran and their three children, great nephew Austin Smith and his two children.
Jose will be cremated with no service held. In lieu of flowers you may donate to the , preferably to do with animals. A special "Thank You" must go to the doctors, nurses and support staff, third floor of Christus Highland. Their skill, compassion and kindness are unparalleled. And not to forget our dear friends, Betty Bath and Vicky and Bruce Holmes. What would I have done without them.
