Jose "Pete" Paramo
SHREVEPORT - "The Best Father you could ever ask for to Keisha, Sam and Juan"
-Pete's Children
Pete was born in Guanajuato, Mexico to Jose and Maria Paramo. Sadly, he passed away suddenly on January 21, 2020 from a tragic accident. He was a faithful husband, father and grandfather. His passion was providing a better life for his family. During his days off, you could either find Pete spending time with his grandchildren or watching the horse races. Pete was a devoted employee of Asplundh Tree Service for twenty years.
Jose is preceded in death by his father, Jose Paramo and sister Ester
He is survived by wife, Virginia; mother, Maria; grandchildren, Samaryi, Karde', Elias Jr., Ma'Kiya, Andres, Mateo, Jade, Juliana and D'Antonio; brothers, Roberto, Javier, Jorge and Alejandro; sisters Reyes, Margara, Celia and Raquel and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Boone Funeral Home on Sunday January 26, 2020 at 4:00PM.
He will be greatly missed.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020