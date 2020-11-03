1/
Joseph Edward "Joe Ed" Ketner Iii
Joseph Edward "Joe Ed" Ketner, III

Shreveport - Joseph Edward "Joe Ed" Ketner III, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 30, 2020, from a massive hemorrhagic stroke. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary Nell Bethell Ketner and Joseph Edward Ketner, Jr., of Dallas, TX. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hudson Ketner; sisters-in-law, Lucy North Hudson, of Pineville, LA, and Courtney "Coco" Morley Hudson and her fiancé, Weyman Haddon Oden III, of Shreveport, LA, and nephews, Max Hudson, Alex Hudson, and Nicholas Hudson, all of Shreveport, LA.

Joe Ed was born on July 27, 1947 in Little Rock, AR and grew up in Baton Rouge, LA. He graduated from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, TX.

Nancy would like to express her deepest and most sincere appreciation to the staff of Oschner/LSU Health Shreveport for their care of Joe Ed, particularly Dr. Lauren Dulaney and Dr. Ryan Diaz.

Due to present Covid-19 conditions, no visitation or funeral service will be held at this time.

Please pass on a random act of kindness in Joe Ed's memory.






Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
