1949 - 2019
Shreveport - Joseph Harold Jones, age 70, of Shreveport, LA passed away on September 24, 2019. He was born in Shreveport on August 23, 1949 to George Jones and Thelma Jones of Bossier City. Joe graduated from Bossier High School in 1968 and went on to serve as a medical corpsman in the U.S. Navy, including a tour in Vietnam from 1969-70. After the military he continued his work in healthcare, including more than 40 years as a research technician at LSU Health. Joe had a passion for music, cooking, boating, and LSU Tigers football.

Joe is survived by son Timothy Jones, grandson Harlan Jones, granddaughter Dylan Jones, sister Margie McDaniel, and brothers Billy Ray Jones, Leo Jones, Leon Jones, Jack Jones, and Mack Jones.

Services will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton on Sunday, September 29. Visitation will be held from 1:30pm to 2:30pm, followed by funeral service.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 28, 2019
