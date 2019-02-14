|
|
Joseph Laky
Jamestown - Funeral services for Joseph Stephen Laky, 91, of the Sparta Community will be held Friday, February 13, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Ringgold, LA. Officiating will be Father Pike Thomas. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in Old Sparta Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Rockett Funeral Home, Ringgold, LA with a Rosary at 6:15 P.M.
Mr. Laky passed from an extended stroke- related illness at Green Meadow Haven nursing home in Coushatta, LA. He was a resident of the Sparta Community, near Jamestown, for twenty-seven years where he lived with his wife Betty since his retirement in 1992. Joseph Laky was born in Northampton, PA.; he was a successful high school student and athlete. Upon graduation from high school, he spent a summer cleaning boilers for the Bethlehem Steel Company. Riding home on a bus, he was inspired by an Air Force recruiting poster to join the military. In 1950, he played 3rd base for the Barksdale Bombers who won the first military services baseball competition being selected as the most valuable player. As a member of Strategic Air Command, he served in Louisiana, Africa, England, Kansas, and California before he and his family moved to Ft. Worth, TX after his military retirement. His military accomplishments include being one of the first and youngest airmen to earn the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. His decorations include the Air Force Good Conduct Medal w/1OLC, the National Defense Service Medal w/1BrSS, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon with 4/OLCs, and the Air Force Commendation Medal w/2OLCs. While serving Joe worked on numerous aircraft programs including the B-47, B-52, and F-111. He joined the Ling-Tempco-Vought company as a maintainability engineer and worked on the A-7, the Multiple Launch Rocket system, and the B-2 bomber until his retirement from LTV in 1992.
Joe was a life-long member of the Roman Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. During his life he participated in numerous volunteer activities: a lector in his church, as a Channel-9 emergency radio monitor, chairman for church bazaars, cook and dishwasher for summer youth camps and as a supporter of the Special Olympics in Louisiana. Joe always had a hobby or something that he was working on. He played countless golf rounds on the Barksdale golf course - eventually being able to "shoot his age". As a big tipper, he supported waiters and waitresses across the Arklatex. He was an avid craftsman of stained glass, decorated gourds, and wind-chimes. Joe was active for his entire life traveling to see children, grandchildren and distant relatives across the United States and Europe. His faith in God was expressed in a "can do will do" effort of continual loving support for his church, family and friends. He never met a stranger.
At 91, Joe was preceded in death by his parents, John and Johanna Laky, all his siblings and their spouses: Johanna and Stanley Holowka, John and Millie Laky, Frank Laky, Helen and Frank Cantwell, Anne and Ben Bennett. He was also preceded in death his in-laws, Nellie Faye Murphy Upshaw and Erie Denver Upshaw, his brother in-law, Erie Wayne (Bo) Upshaw and sister in-law, Judy Upshaw. Joe is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Betty Faye Upshaw Laky, his sister in-law Aline Hood Upshaw, his daughter and son in-law, Elizabeth and Matthew Boese, their sons, Samuel, George, and James Boese of Roswell, NM. He is also survived by his son and daughter in-law, Steve and Catherine Laky, their daughters Lauren and Madeline Laky of Lindenhurst, IL. Numerous nieces and nephews, their children and grand-children survive Uncle Joe; they will miss tapping into his ever full candy jar.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate gifts to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Ringgold Louisiana. The family wishes to thank the church community, the Green Meadows staff and hospice nurses for their support during this difficult time. We also treasure the support given by our extended family members: Meagen French, Allen and Adele Upshaw, Kim and Shea Warren, and Lori Murphy Shaugen.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 14, 2019