Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
522 E. Flournoy Lucas Road
Shreveport, LA
Joseph Manuel "Pepper" Trenado


1934 - 2019
Joseph Manuel "Pepper" Trenado Obituary
Joseph Manuel "Pepper" Trenado

Shreveport - Joseph Manuel "Pepper" Trenado, 84, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, in Bossier City, La. after a courageous fight with a long illness.

Joe was born October 25, 1934, in Paris, Texas, the son of Prudenciano Trenado and Otilia Gallardo Trenado. He graduated from C. E. Byrd High School in Shreveport, La., and served in the Army's Fourth Armored Division, Rifle Battalion. For more than 50 years, he operated a furniture refinishing company, servicing many stores and customers in the Shreveport area.

On April 10, 1976, Joe married Priscilla "Cilla" Hughes Trenado, the love of his life and wife of 43 years. Their home was always open to friends and family and they were devoted to raising their children and foster children. Joe loved, provided for and protected his family every day as long as he could. He was a loyal friend, always willing to help those in need. He had a generous spirit and tremendous heart. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife Cilla Trenado of Shreveport; brothers Virgil Trenado and wife Dorothy of Atlanta, Texas and Billy Trenado and wife Vicki of Paris, Texas; sister Tina Anderson and husband Leon of Paris, Texas; son Heriberto "Berto" Trenado of Shreveport; daughter Christina "Christie" Trenado Froom and her daughter Peyton of New Orleans; foster son Gerardo "Lalo" Garcia and wife Honoria of Saltillo, Mexico; daughter Jill Stravolemos Spakes and husband Geoff and their daughters Savannah and Grace of Erie, Colo.

Honoring Joe as pallbearers will be Chad Spillers, Richard Herren, Alvaro Vargas, Shade Watkins, Bobby Garza, Chet Strong and Jamey Hill.

The family is very grateful for the loving and compassionate care provided by family and friends including brother-in-law the Rev. Frank W. Hughes, niece Mary Jean Garris, and sister-in-law Ann Ellis as well as Rosa Cesar, Amy White, LaCrystal Wyatt, and the caregivers at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Bossier City.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. July 25 at Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall, St., Shreveport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in his memory at 2 p.m., July 26 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 522 E. Flournoy Lucas Road, Shreveport, followed by an interment service at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, 2924 County Road 4919, Bloomburg, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the .
Published in Shreveport Times from July 24 to July 26, 2019
