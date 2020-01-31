|
Joseph Notini
Shreveport, LA - Joseph Notini age 97, passed away on January 30, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Mr. Notini was born to Camille Sunseri and Antonio Notini on December 27, 1922 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He attended St. Johns High School and joined the United States Army. He served in World War II where he was in the Signal Corp. from March 1943 to December 1945. Joseph was a numismatist and charter and honorary member of Shreveport Coin Club since 1959. President and charter member of Cross Lake Dance Club. Mr. Notini was an active member of St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church for many years. Joseph will always be remembered for his big heart and love of family and friends. He loved to tell stories and share laughter. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He touched many lives and will be dearly missed.
Mr. Notini was preceded in death by his infant son; parents; sisters, Evelyn Notini Lalena and Josephine Notini Wilson. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Estelle Kolniak Notini, children, Carol Ann Gold husband Harvey, Kathleen Lopez and husband Al, Gail Notini; grandchildren, David Gold and wife Denise, Michael Gold, Nancy Gold, Elizabeth Romere and husband Brian, Heather Goodman; great grandchildren, Drew Gold, Devin Gold, Dale Gold, Shelby Romere, Luke Romere, Taylor Romere, Nathan Goodman, Jessica Goodman; and sister, Julia Kolniak and husband Stanley.
Honoring Mr. Notini as pallbearers will be Jerry Kolniak, Harvey Gold, David Gold, Michael Gold, Kirk Brodd, Richie Self, and Luke Romere.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. A vigil service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Father John Paul Crispin will be officiating the service. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Forest Park East Cemetery, 3700 St Vincent Ave, Shreveport, LA.
Memorial in lieu of flowers can be made to .
The family would like to acknowledge the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Willis Knighton South for their excellent care.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020