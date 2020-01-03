Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Joseph Olah Obituary
Joseph Olah

CMSgt Joseph Paul Olah, USAF, Retired, 85, died at Christus Highland Medical Center on December 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; three daughters, Theresa, Suzanne, and Jennifer; and three grandchildren, Alexandra, Crystal, and March. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Rose-Neath Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Reverend McKee Williams will be officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Northwest Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery, 797 Mike Clark Road, Keithville, LA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to or would be appreciated.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2020
