Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport
1201 Louisiana Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 221-7181
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Waskom - Joseph R. Wrotny was born February 11, 1950 in Trenton, New Jersey. He passed away August 28, 2019 at the V.A. Medical Center.

Joe was preceded in death by his sister Ellen, his mother Florence (Honey) and his father Chester Wrotny.

He lived in New Jersey until his GM plant closed and relocated to GM in Shreveport, Louisiana. Joe and Renee meet in 1998 and have been together ever since. Joe is the best husband a girl could ever find. Joe loved his grandchildren and his children, Shannon and Billy as if they were his own.

Joe was an athlete growing up. He played baseball, golf, fishing, and bingo.

Thanks to all the nurses and Drs at VA hospital for taking good care of Joe. He loved everyone and loved to sing Happy Birthday to all.

Services will be held Saturday Aug. 31, 2019 at 11:00am at Forest Park Funeral Home 1201 Louisiana Ave in Shreveport.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 30, 2019
