Joseph S. Bianca, M.D.
- - Joseph S. Bianca, M.D. passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2019 in the presence of family members. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 12, at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, with a reception afterward at the church.
Dr. Bianca is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Geneva Godard Bianca; six children: daughter Briana Bianca of Shreveport, Son and daughter-in-law Joel and Terri Bianca of Shreveport, Son and daughter-in-law Jonathan and Shawn Bianca of Florida, daughters DeeAnn Wren and Angela Bianca and son Christopher Bianca, all of Shreveport; and five grandchildren: Joseph Bianca and Mary Elizabeth Bianca of Orlando Florida, and Grey Bianca, Alex Bianca and Angel Rayne Copeland Bianca of Shreveport. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn Ann and Robert Hoggatt of Natchez, Mississippi, his brother Sam Bianca Jr. of Wesson, Mississippi, and his sister and brother-in-law Mary and Harry Creighton of Clayton, Louisiana, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Sam Bianca and Minnie Canjemi Bianca of Natchez Mississippi, and his brother and sister-in-law Anthony and Carol Bianca of Baton Rouge.
Joseph was born November 23, 1933, in Greenville Mississippi. He attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, received his M.D. from Louisiana State University Medical School in New Orleans in 1958, and completed a residency in internal medicine at Confederate Memorial Hospital. As a young doctor, he traveled to Siuna, Nicaragua, with the Maryknoll Sisters for medical missionary work, and volunteered his time with Holy Angels. He was in private practice in Shreveport for many years until 1980, when he was named Director of Schumpert Emergency Room.
During his time at Schumpert ER, Dr. Bianca worked with physicians at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport and Dr. Ricky Davidson, formerly a firefighter with the Shreveport Fire Department, to establish the Shreveport Emergency Medical Services (EMS) program and train firefighters to become paramedics.
What was most important to Joseph was his faith, his family and service through his work. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends. In retirement, his passion was gardening. He worked with the St. Catherine St. Vincent De Paul Society to form the Cedar Grove Community Garden, which supplied their food bank with fresh produce.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Catholic Charities of North Louisiana, 331 East 71st Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71106, or to a .
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 7, 2019