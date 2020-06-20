Joseph Salvatore Copia
Joseph Salvatore Copia

Joseph Salvatore Copia passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Hammond, LA at the age of 62. He was born on Monday, December 30, 1957 in Chicago, IL.

Joseph is survived by his loving family: His children, Nicolas Joseph Copia and Cicely Geniece Copia; stepson, Brandon Dunn; mother, Grace Hepp Copia; and siblings, Cathy Rose Pedigo, Pamela Ann Stabile, David Anthony Copia, and Janet Grace Pemberton.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sam Frank Copia.

A private Celebration of Life will be held by Joseph's family.

Donations may be made to Feeding America in memory of Joseph Copia.

Arrangements provided by LN Funeral Home Services.




Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
