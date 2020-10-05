Joseph (Joe) UrfisShreveport - Joseph (Joe) Urfis passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 following a brief illness at the age of 99, just shy of his 100th birthday. A private family graveside service will be held.Joe was born in Bendzin, Poland on November 21, 1920. Among the few remaining Holocaust survivors, he and his wife Walburga (Wally) came to America in 1951 seeking a better life. He met every challenge with zeal and determination.As a proud American citizen, he proudly flew the American Flag, showing pride in his new found home.Joe was employed by Sears for 30 years as the tailor in the Men's Department. It was there that Joe met many wonderful life-long friends. Joe was a "people" person and enjoyed engaging in conversation and sharing a joke or two. He never met a stranger. His quick wit always assured that you would have a good laugh.Joe's greatest joy was his family. He was especially proud of their accomplishments and shared with all who would listen.Joe is preceded in death by Wally, his wife of 66 years, his parents, and two brothers. He is survived by his daughter Ruth Heidecker (Jerry), his step-son Richard Berger (Linda), his beloved grandsons Christian Heidecker and fiance'Mia, Jeffrey Berger (Chantel), and Chris Berger (Erin), and five great-granddaughters, Madison, Ashlyn, Julianne, Makayla and Brianna.Heartfelt thanks to the caregivers, staff and friends of Montclair Park Assisted Living. Your love and support will always be remembered.Donations in Joe's honor may be made to the Meditation Garden at B'nai Zion Temple.