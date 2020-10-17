Joseph Warren HarrisMansfield, LA - Funeral services honoring the life of Joseph Warren Harris will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 943 Polk St., Mansfield, LA. Reverend Rich Varner will officiate. Interment will immediately follow the service in Mansfield Cemetery, 303 Van Buren St., Mansfield, LA. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. until time of the service.Warren was born September 1, 1923 to Mary Edna and Joseph I. Harris. He entered eternal rest on October 16, 2020.In 1940, Warren graduated from Mansfield High School. After serving in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946 and being discharged as Lieutenant JG, he graduated from Louisiana Tech University. He married Wanda Calvert in 1947. They were married for 69 years and raised four children. Warren retired in 1981 from Harris Ford, Mansfield, LA. He lived in Mansfield until 1995 then moved to Shreveport, LA.Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Edna and Joe Harris; son, Joseph Calvert Harris; and grandsons, Pace and Cody Harris.Survivors include two sons, Warren Lockridge Harris and wife, Fay and Robert Louis Harris and wife, Tricia; daughter, Laurie DeGraffenreid and husband, James; grandchildren, Cassady Harris, Kristen Harris, Lauren Hephner, Jaune Little, Corrie DeGraffenreid, Megan Webber, Sara Lachney and Brook and Brennan Gauthreaux; and 7 great-grandchildren, Emma Harris, Abigail and Natalie Hephner, Jack and Weston Little, and Rhett and Colt Lachney.Warren loved to fish, play golf and spend time with family and friends.Honoring Warren as pallbearers will be Bill Calvert, Richard Calvert, Steve Calvert, Jim Ruffin, Joe Fleniken, and Shaw Stokes. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Sonny Hall and Dave Lowe.The family would like to thank the staff of The Blake at Lafayette for their kind and loving care that was given to Warren during his stay there. The family would also like to thank Lourdes Hospice for the compassionate care that was given to him in his final days. A special thanks to Romulus Washington for his care, his friendship and the love he had for Warren.The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angels Preparing Nations Inc., 2525 Moss Street, Lafayette, LA 70501.