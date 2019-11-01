|
|
Josephine "Maxine" Aaron
Josephine Maxine Aaron ("Maxine") went to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, October 30 at the age of 100 years old. In her final moments here on earth, she was surrounded by family and loved ones. She led a life faithful to her Lord, her husband, her family and a multitude of friends. If there is one way to describe Maxine it would be that she reflected Jesus Christ. There was a peace and welcoming love that emanated from Maxine, a pure reflection of her Christian walk, that enveloped those around her. She was a gentle and soft-spoken peacemaker, but prayed, and prayed often, with authority and command that reflected the power of God Almighty. Her prayers were the types of prayers that resulted in calmed waters, healing, and peace. Known affectionately as "Aunt Macky" to both family and friends, she lived a life of giving to others, was never angry, and created a home where everyone felt welcome, loved and where good, home cooked food was always ready. As a result, her table was always surrounded, often with members of the Shreveport Fire Department, family, and members of the church.
Maxine was born in Colfax, LA on December 20, 1918 to James and Cora Thames. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Sidney Vearl Aaron, her brothers Alton, Kenny, Sherwood, and Bascomb Thames; her sister Linda Faye Thames, her son Jerry Clyde Aaron and her daughter Patsi Shaffer. She is survived by her brothers Baxley Thames, Buddy Thames and sister Montez Davidson; her children Danny Aaron (wife Beverly Aaron), Dianne Carter (husband Michael Carter) Dennis Aaron (wife Glenda Aaron) and her son-in-law Frank Shaffer. Also surviving her are seven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren, all of whom adored her.
Maxine was a member of New Life Center where she taught Sunday School for many years and was a devoted prayer warrior. She was also a member of Open Range Fellowship. She could often be heard singing in beautiful soprano voice whether alone singing hymns or harmonizing together with her siblings and entertaining family. In addition, she will be remembered for her smile, her willingness to help others, the joy she freely gave to her family, the legacy of faith that she leaves behind, and the example that she set for us all to follow.
Services for Mrs. Aaron will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 2nd at Open Range Fellowship Church located at 9950 Hwy 80 in Greenwood, Louisiana. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church. Officiating will be Rev. Dennis Aaron.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to . The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Heritage Manor South and Life Path Hospice.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" 2 Timothy 4:7
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019