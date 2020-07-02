1/1
Josephine Giddens
1950 - 2020
Josephine Giddens

Josephine Giddens passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2020, in Denton, Texas. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled in the future.

Jo was the oldest daughter of T. K. and Mary Giddens, both of whom predeceased her, as did her brother John. Jo is survived by her spouse, Rita Ovelgonne, and by her sisters, Jeanette Garrett (David) and Nina Glorioso (Joseph), and her brother, Bill Giddens, together with numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Jo was born on October 10, 1950, and grew up in Shreveport. Jo graduated from Byrd High School in 1968 and from LSU in 1972. She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. After college, Jo returned to Shreveport, where her first job was as a probation officer at the Caddo Parish Juvenile Court. Jo and others worked together to establish the Rutherford House, which is still in existence and serves as an example of Jo's dedication and compassion for those who need help and deserve a second chance. In her younger years, Jo loved to travel and saw much of the world, with her tiny backpack. She had a curious mind and her most recent interest was learning to speak Dutch. She had many friends with whom she remained in contact throughout her life.

At the time of her death, Jo was working as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, counselor, and therapist. She was President of the Denton Area Psychotherapists Association. Even during the pandemic, she continued to visit housebound clients.

Jo will be missed by all who knew her.

If desired, a memorial in Jo's name may be sent to the Rutherford House, the Salvation Army, or the Volunteers of America.




Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
