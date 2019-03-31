|
Josephine Ray Waller
- - Born in the spring to Chester and Gladys Ray, Josephine attended Alexander Elementary School and graduated from Byrd High School in 1950. She attended SMU and was a member of the Chi Omega Fraternity and she graduated from the University of New Hampshire with her master's degree. She formed lifelong friendships during her time as a student which she deeply enjoyed through the years.
Being an excellent student encouraged her desire to educate, inspire, and fulfill her dream of becoming a school teacher and a lifelong educator of children. Josephine was known for her love of teaching, especially the earliest learners and those who needed extra help. She spent over twenty years employed with Caddo Parish Schools, teaching at Warner Park Elementary and Southern Hills Elementary. While there, she was the lead teacher in a program known as "Project Lift" where she went to the homes of young parents to teach them how to help their children learn and thrive before entering kindergarten. After that, she continued to educate as a tutor with the Reading Center.
Her friends, many of them teachers and educators themselves, will remember her wry wit, her charm and infectious laughter, her passion for education and early learning and the wonderful, myriad of experiences they have shared with her.
Josephine was a loving mother and grandmother. Her family will remember her delightful sense of humor, her loving and joyful heart, her hugs, her love of books and teaching and her wonderful stories.
She is preceded in death by her husband Leland "Doc" Pinkel, her father Chester Ray, her mother Gladys Ray, her sister Ruth Beamer, her husband Robert Waller and her daughter Greta Waller.
She is survived and remembered by her son Michael Pinkel, her daughter Debra Anderson, her granddaughters; Arwin Lieb, Mira Daniels, and Leah Waller, her grandson Leland Anderson, her niece Cyndi Duvall, her nephew Steven Beamer, her great grandchildren and her many, many wonderful friends and students.
Josephine's Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Saturday, April 6th at 2:00pm
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 31, 2019