Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Northwest La. Veteran Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Josie Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josie H. Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josie H. Hall Obituary
Mrs. Josie H. Hall

Shreveport, La. - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Josie Holloway Hall, 81, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the Chapel of Heavenly Gates Funeral Home, 1339 Jewell St. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday at Heavenly Gates.

Interment will be 12 noon, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Northwest La. Veteran Cemetery.

Mrs. Hall entered into eternal rest on January 9, 2020 in Powder Springs, Ga.

She is survived by her children; Gene Hall, Jr. and Tonya Hall Jones, sister; Rose Brown, 7 grandchildren,11 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -