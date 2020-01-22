|
|
Mrs. Josie H. Hall
Shreveport, La. - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Josie Holloway Hall, 81, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the Chapel of Heavenly Gates Funeral Home, 1339 Jewell St. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday at Heavenly Gates.
Interment will be 12 noon, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Northwest La. Veteran Cemetery.
Mrs. Hall entered into eternal rest on January 9, 2020 in Powder Springs, Ga.
She is survived by her children; Gene Hall, Jr. and Tonya Hall Jones, sister; Rose Brown, 7 grandchildren,11 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020