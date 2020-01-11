Services
Joy B. Roth-Brueckner


1945 - 2020
Joy B. Roth-Brueckner Obituary
Joy B. Roth-Brueckner

Shreveport - Funeral services honoring the life of Joyce Elaine Brownlee Roth- Brueckner will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana at 12:00 p.m. The family is honored to have Brother Gene Nix of Shreve City Baptist Church officiating at the services. A visitation with the family will be held prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place following the service in Forest Park Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Road, Shreveport, Louisiana.

Joy was born January 19, 1945 to Ivy Brownlee and Elaine Brownlee Ross and passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Ivy Brownlee and Elaine Brownlee Ross; son, Bobby Roth and brothers; John and Gary Brownlee.

Joy is survived by daughter and son-in-law; Michelle and John Honeycutt; grandchildren, Alan and Candace and Beth and great grandchildren, Tyler, Ethan and Alayna.

As a long-time member of Shreve City Baptist Church, Joy, preformed many duties including Sunday school activities, specializing in the children's programs and as a church greeter. She always gave and got hugs from the congregation.

Joy's professional life was very important to her; she was the ultimate bookkeeper and manager of the family's business Elaine's Fashions Dress Shops'.

For complete obituary details visit www.Rose-Neath.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
