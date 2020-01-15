|
Joy Louise Guillot Dunkelman
Shreveport - Joy Louise Guillot Dunkelman was born to Emile Alphonse and Anita Giordano Guillot in Napoleonville, Louisiana on May 25, 1928, and died peacefully in Shreveport on January 13, 2020. While attending LSU, Joy fell in love with her husband of 64 years, Robert L. "Bob" Dunkelman, who started a career at General Electric while the couple started a family. In 1955, the couple returned to Bob's hometown of Shreveport after they received a call from their best friend, L. Frank Moore, who wanted Bob to become his partner in Frymaster.
While raising a family, Joy worked as the Church Librarian at Broadmoor United Methodist Church for 40 years and served in several other capacities at the Church including Chairman of the Board. When LSU-S opened, Joy returned to school and was a member of the school's first graduating class. Joy was an avid reader and her love of books became her avocation. Giving book reviews was one of the greatest joys of her life.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son-in-law, Donald Doss. She is survived by her children: Lee Dunkelman and his wife, Mona, of Cedar Hill, Texas, and Lee's children, Leah, Ashley and Lindsay, Diane Dunkelman Doss of Ruston, Louisiana and her children, Ryan and Amy, and Robert Dunkelman and his wife, Katie, of Shreveport and their children, Drew and Thomas.
A memorial service will begin at 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Broadmoor United Methodist Church.
The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Earlene "Cookie" Hamilton, Drs. Alan Bourne, Ed Paul and Jason Mook and all of the staff at The Oaks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Robert L. Dunkelman Scholarship Fund at C.E. Byrd High School.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020