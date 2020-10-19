Joy Tipton Sams
Ringgold - Private funeral services for Joy Tipton Sams, 79, of Ringgold, LA will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, October 23, 2020 in First Baptist Church, Ringgold, LA with Stephanie Kidd and Bro. Harry'O Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery, Ringgold, LA. The family has chosen not to have a visitation and have the private service only due to the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the area. The funeral service will be broadcast live on First Baptist Church Ringgold, LA Facebook page for all her friends. The family asked that everyone please go to rockettfuneralhome.com
and leave their condolences since there is no visitation. You may also leave a comment on Joy's Facebook page.
Joy was born March 16, 1941 in Ringgold, LA and went to be with her Lord and Savior October 17, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. She graduated from Ringgold High School and attended Northwestern State University where she received her math education degree and attained her Masters from Louisiana State University. She was a faithful member of Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher's Sorority. While at Northwestern, she met Herbert Sams who was stationed at Barksdale Airforce Base and they married August 26, 1961. Joy taught for forty plus years, mostly at Ringgold High School before retiring. She also taught at Central Private Academy in Baton Rouge, LA and Northwestern State University. After a couple years of retirement, she taught for a few years at Riverdale Academy in Coushatta, LA before retiring for good. Joy touched so many lives and was such a positive influence on all of her students who loved and respected her.
She was a very active community leader in Ringgold, LA. Joy was a member of the Ringgold Women's Club when it was thriving and helping the town with various projects. The Ringgold Recreation Club is where she spent a lot of her time in the summers when her boys were growing up. She served and helped in several capacities, whether it be at the ball fields or the swimming pool. Joy dedicated so much time to Ringgold's Slabtown Festival. She was a part of the planning of Slabtown and vital part of hiding the prize and doing the clues for the Slabtown Treasure since the festival was established. The day of the festival, Joy was everywhere doing her part to make it a success. Joy's dedication to her hometown through teaching and in serving in so many organizations that helped improve Ringgold awarded her and her husband, Herb, the title of Slabtown Grand Marshalls. She was an active member of Ringgold First Baptist Church. "Mum", as she was affectionately known to her grandchildren, was an integral part of their lives. She included them in many fun and memorable adventures. Whether camping, traveling abroad, or watching as they participated in school activities, she was their biggest supporter. "Mum" was never to busy to "play" with her beloved John Lewis, Hanna, Peyton, and Avery and would drop everything to spend precious time with them.
Joy loved traveling and was hard to keep up with her fast pace when touring. She traveled all over, sometimes just sleeping in her van at National Parks throughout the United States. She and Herb drove to Alaska and toured everything between Ringgold and Alaska. They also traveled to Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji. She traveled all over Europe, visiting many historic landmarks and was proud to have traveled to The Holy Land. Joy had a zest for life, had an infectious smile and lived life to the fullest. She was truly a joy to be around with her lively personality and kindness toward everyone.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Joyce Harvey Tipton; brother, Elvis Tipton; infant sister Rebecca Ann Tipton; and husband of 57 years, Herbert Sams.
Left to cherish her memory include her sons, Judge Lewis O. Sams and wife, Laura of Coushatta, LA and Dr. Bradley Sams and wife, Dr. Sheli Sams of Ocean Springs, MS; grandchildren, Dr. Hanna Sams, John Lewis Sams and wife, Hannah, Peyton Christopher Sams, and Avery Catherine Sams; and a number of other relatives and friends that will miss her dearly.
Pallbearers will be Jim Flint, Steve Young, Carroll Stevens, Clarence Mason, Harold Hay, and Anita Beene. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Willard Crumpton, Charles Tipton, Harold Johnson, Mack McCoy, and Margene McCoy.
The family would like to send a sincere, heartfelt thanks to all of Joy's dear friends, doctors, nurses, and caretakers for all their love and care over the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Youth Program P. O. Box 566 Ringgold, LA 71068, Springhill Baptist Youth Program 259 Springhill Baptist Church Road Ringgold, LA 71068, or the donor's choice.