|
|
Joyce Cassity
Shreveport - A private, family funeral service for Joyce Cassity, age 89, will be held at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA, Saturday, October 5. Joyce died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday morning, October 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Cassity; her parents, Howard Renfro and Pearl Lee Oden; and her siblings, Glendor Calfee, Ruth Calfee, Maxine Lenoir, Renfroe Oden, Mildred Metz, William Oden, and Dorothy Traywick.
Joyce was born July 12, 1930, in Chilton County, Alabama. She was the youngest of her 7 siblings. Upon graduating from high school, she attended Business College and subsequently worked at Berkeley Air Force Base in Mobile. While she also worked as a teacher's aide at her children's elementary school, her principal role, and the one she most valued, was that of a homemaker. She became a Christian at a young age and lived out her strongly held belief in missions by always reaching out to those people with whom she came in contact. She will be remembered for a persevering faith, her strength in prayer, her integrity and sense of humor.
Joyce loved her family deeply. She is survived by her son, Daniel Mark with Diana (spouse) Cassity of Hot Springs, Arkansas, her son, Robbin Keith Cassity of Stonewall, Louisiana, two grandchildren, Matthew Keith with Katie Marie (spouse) Cassity of Ruston, Louisiana, and Katie Deanne with Joey (spouse) Zitlin of Shreveport, Louisiana, as well as two great grandchildren, Isla Rose Cassity and Mayer Levi Zitlin. Her family extended to include Mike and Bennetta Smith along with Olivia, Micah and Noah. Joyce was aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and will be missed by all.
In honor of her love for missions, memorial donations may be made to themandate.com in direct support of Ugandan missionaries Christian and Rhonda Welch.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful group of nurses, nurses aides, and physical/occupational therapists of Village Healthcare at The Oaks of Louisiana in Shreveport.
You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.centuriesmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 4, 2019