Joyce Elaine Kent
Joyce Elaine Kent

Shreveport, LA - A graveside service honoring the life of Joyce Elaine Kent will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Bethel Primitive Baptist Cemetery, 5382 Primitive Church Road, Shreveport, Louisiana. Elder Joe Asbell will officiate the service.

Joyce Elaine Kent, 87, was born August 30, 1933 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Homer and Viola Flowers and passed away peacefully Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Walter Freeman Kent; sons, Steve Kent and wife, Cynde and Richard Kent and wife, Diana and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
