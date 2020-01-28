|
|
Joyce Jones
Shreveport, LA - Joyce Jones age 87, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 26, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Mrs. Jones was born to Glen and Mable Engle Salsbury on May 3, 1932 in Elroy, Wisconsin. She called herself "the garage sale Granny" because of her passion to restore used items to donate to families in need. She was an active member at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Mrs. Jones loved playing cards with her closest friends and spending time with her "special babies" Caleb and Drew.
Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years C.R. "Bob" Jones; grandson, Steven Jones; and Infant granddaughter, Sara Jones; parents; brothers, Floyd Salsbury and Merle Salsbury . She is survived by her children, Robert S. Jones and wife Pam, Curt L. Jones and wife Mary; grandchildren, Matt Jones and wife Angela, Kim Jones and wife Shelly, Heather Jones, Robin Lorenson, Ryan Lorenson, Rebecca Reibero; great grandchildren, Caleb Jones and Drew Jones; her sister by choice, Peggy Dickard Washington; and a host of friends.
Honoring Mrs. Jones as pallbearers will be Jim Washington, David Moore, Matt Jones, Scott Dickard, William Klotz, and Lonnie Gilley. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Gaddis, Gary Bailes, George Smith, Jimmy Gentry, Doug Frey, and Burt Grubbs.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Brother Chad Hardbarger, Brother Harry Forrester, and Brother Paul DeRousse will officiate. Graveside services will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Rd, Shreveport, LA.
The family would like to give a special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice Carpenter House for their loving care during her final days.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to , or to the donor's choice.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020