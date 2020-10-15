Joyce M. Giles
Joyce was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on June 6, 1933, and passed away peacefully at 87 years old on October 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Forest Park Cemetery West.
She attended Fair Park High School and Northwestern State College of Nursing. Joyce retired from the Barnwell Garden & Art Center.
Her passion in life was helping others, especially her family. She loved hosting family gatherings, making Christmas candy, cooking, spoiling her grandchildren, and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mable Stacks, her husband J.C. Giles, her son Glenn Giles, her twin sister Loyce Knight, and brother Cliff Stacks. She is survived by her sons Gary (Debbie) and John (Eda), daughter Brenda (Harold), sister Bevelyn Shotts (Ron), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several generations of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and longtime friends.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Glen Retirement home and Lifepath Hospice for all of the love and care they showed to Joyce.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
or the Alzheimer's Association
.