Joyce Peterson Hawkins
1931 - 2020
Joyce Peterson Hawkins

Bossier City, Louisiana - Funeral services for Joyce Peterson Hawkins, 88, will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery in Shreveport. Officiating the service will be Reverend Jere Hatcher.

Joyce was born on September 16, 1931 to Lawrence Peterson and Ferneth Haycock Peterson in Ririe, Idaho and passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Joyce received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from LSUS and was an active member of Vineyard Church of Shreveport.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Warren Foote, Gordon Foote, Joseph Foote,George Peterson, Wallace Peterson and Doug Peterson. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Neal Hawkins; children, Katherine Sanders (Doug), Kenneth Hawkins (Valerie); grandchildren, Tiffany Sanders Cupp (Brian), Jason Sanders, Peterson Hawkins (Jordan), Andrew Hawkins, Taylor Hawkins, Abigail Hawkins; great-grandchildren, Alaina, Trenton, Tyler and Brooks Cupp.

Honoring Joyce as pallbearers will be Peterson Hawkins, Andrew Hawkins, Brian Cupp, Nathan Scott Vernon Webb, Marc Kurup and Marcel Boutin. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jason Sanders, Taylor Hawkins and Abigail Hawkins.

The family would like to thank her sitter, Vanessa Million.

The family suggests memorials may be made to Christus Schumpert Hospice and Palliative Care and The Shreveport Alzheimer's Association.

Please see link for full obituary at http://rose-neath.com/wordpress/obituaries/joyce-hawkins/7088/






Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
