More Obituaries for Joycelyn Majeste
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joycelyn Ann Schlumbrecht Majeste

Joycelyn Ann Schlumbrecht Majeste Obituary
Joycelyn Ann Schlumbrecht Majeste

Shreveport - Joycelyn Ann Schlumbrecht Majeste entered eternal rest on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the age of 88 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Beloved wife of the late Edward John Majeste, III, and beloved mother, of Eddie (Lisa), of Sherwood, Arkansas, Rick, of Atlanta, Georgia, Donald (Jerri), of Shreveport, and Brian (Kelly), of Tacoma, Washington, and the late Mary Anne Majeste. Youngest and last living child of the late William Jules Schlumbrecht and Bertha Campo. Grandmother to Andrew, Niles, Catherine and Richie Majeste, and Sarah Majeste Ward. Great-grandmother of Grayson Ward. Loving sister of the late William and Joseph Schlumbrecht, Thelma Soignier, Mary Dudenhefer, Kathleen Schwankhart, and Rita Selle. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A New Orleans native and resident of the New Orleans area until Hurricane Katrina. The family gives special thanks to The Oaks of Louisiana for all of the love and compassion shown to our family. A Mass celebrating her life will be at a future date and interment of ashes will be at Saint Bernard Memorial Gardens in Chalmette, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
