Juanita Caroline Keith Grieder Spitzer
Juanita Caroline Keith Grieder Spitzer

Shreveport - Juanita Caroline Keith Grieder Spitzer went peacefully and willingly to be with her creator on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was an inspiration to her family and friends because of her love of life and the happiness she found in every stage. Her life experiences molded a strong, hardworking, but elegant woman. Not only in her role as a wife, mom, sister, aunt, cousin, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, she also succeeded in her career as a buyer/designer for many in the apparel industry. Frost Bros., Neiman Marcus, Selber Bros., and legendary designer Teal Traina benefited from her talent. Her career led her to meet the love of her life, Sig Spitzer. Together, with the Spitzer family, they owned the Smart Shop in Shreveport, LA. She had a strong belief that all people were created equal and found the positive outlook in all situations. Her abundant love for all will be missed, and memories will be cherished by family and friends coast to coast.

Nita was preceded in death by family members: parents, Marshall and Leona Keith; husband, Charles Dayton Grieder, Jr.; brothers, Marshall (Buddy) Keith and Milton Keith; brother-in-law, Dr. Alan Brodsky; husband, Sig Spitzer; in-laws, Dave and Lillian Spitzer; and sons, Charles Dayton Grieder, III, and William Keith Grieder.

Family left to cherish her memory: brothers, Sam Keith and Neil Keith and wife, Eleanor; son, Dicky Grieder and wife, Sally Gee Grieder; grandchildren, Reggie and Laura Grieder, Todd and Caroline Grieder McKenzie, Kyle and Katherine Anne Grieder Thomas, Colt and Kacie Keith Grieder Mullings; Lottye Spitzer Brodsky Lyle, Bobby Lyle, Peter and Michelle Brodsky Goldstein and son, Zak Goldstein, Kristen Grieder, and Shawn Grieder; ten great-grandchildren, Chris, Ella, and Will Grieder, Kolby, Kaylee, and Kooper Thomas, Sally and Charlie McKenzie, and Abigail and Finley Mullings.

Thank you to all of the doctors who supported Nita over the years and special thanks to Dr. Katie Kerr and caregiver, Chris Bogausch.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
