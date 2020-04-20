|
Juanita K. Blackwell
Juanita Kilmer Blackwell was born December 24, 1930 in Shreveport, Louisiana and moved on to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020.
Juanita graduated from Fair Park High School in Shreveport and attended Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana. Known as "Peanut" to her college friends, she was a cheerleader for the Wildcats as well as a member of the Louisiana College Glee Club and Choir. She continued to support Louisiana College and attended annual homecoming events as long as her health allowed.
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and a former member of Parkview Baptist and Ford Park Baptist. She sang in the choir, taught girls Sunday School and in earlier years she served as a Counselor at YWA camps and was a member of the WMU.
She was employed by the Caddo Parish School System for 25 years where she worked as a Clerical Aid at both Hillsdale Elementary and Eden Gardens Fundamental Magnet.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Blackwell and her parents Floyd and Ona Lee Kilmer. She is survived by sons Jeff Blackwell, Brent Blackwell and wife Vicki, daughter Laura Green and husband David, grandchildren Dusten Jones and wife Sarah, Haley Jones, Sarah Crittenden and husband Anthony, Hannah Blackwell, Nicole McRae and husband Brett, great grandchildren Hudsen, Sophia, Onalee, Nikkolette, Aly and Abbey.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Tom Bruce, Brian Fulco, George Smith, Andy Lynch, Rob Bruce and Dave Bruce.
Due to the restrictions in place because of the Coronavirus there will not be a public visitation or service. In place of flowers, donations can be made to Gladstone Community Church, 856 Gladstone Blvd. Shreveport, La. 71104.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020