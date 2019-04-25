|
Mrs. Juanita Newman Hayes
Shreveport - Visitation for Juanita Newman Hayes will be: Thursday April 25th from 6 to 8 @ Our Lady Blessed Sacrament Church 1558 Buena Vista street Shreveport, La. Celebration of life will be: Friday April 26th at 11 am at the same church.
Juanita Newman Hayes was born in Caddo Parish, LA in 1936 and was a gift from God to Willie Newman and Rebecca Kelly. Juanita spent her youth in regular attendance at Galilee Baptist Church, with grandparents Willie and Jessie Davis Brooks, but she converted to Catholicism and united with Our Lady of The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, were she faithfully served her Church for more than 55 years.
Juanita attended Booker T. Washington High School and graduated in the class of 1955. She went on to attend Southern University in Baton Rouge. She taught physical education in the parochial school. In the midst of the Civil Rights Movement, Juanita decided to address social injustice by entering the political arena. She worked on political campaign initiatives for Lieutenant Governor James Edward Fitzmorris, Governor Charles "Buddy" Roemer III, Senator Gregory Tarver and Representative Alphonse Jackson. She retired from J.S Williams Insurance agency after 25 plus years as manager.
Her greatest love in life was her three children followed by a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and parents, her god brother Joseph Paul Lee and her grand-dog, Princess.
She leaves to cherish her memory, three children: Clark V. Hayes, C. Gabriel Hayes (Deltra), and Lisa R. Hayes. Grandchildren: Shasta H. (Rudy) Peña, Jarvis V. (Jasmine) Edwards, Rebecca C. Hayes, Matthew G. Hayes and Kennedy A. Hayes, great-grandchildren: Caleb and Rudi Anne Peña, Emily and Aniyah Edwards. Special brother Ervin Reece, Special sisters Maxine Sarpy and Antoinette Griffin (Liz), god sister Phyllis Sarpy-Criner. godchildren: Kevin D. Rutherford, Dr Monica Davenport (Patrick) Wesley DDS, Cecil L. (Senta) Thomas, Captain Cedric (Regina) White, Tracey (Russell) Moon, Nicci Hardaman,Grand-godchildren: Joshua White FNP-C, Andre Downing, Breunka Moon, Jakarri Kent, other relatives, many heartfelt friends and her Village.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to make a donation to the OLBS Beautification Fund.
https://www.gofundme.com/olbs-beautification-fund/
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 25, 2019