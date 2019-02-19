|
Judith A. Walker
Princeton - Funeral services for Judith A. Walker, 59, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Jerry Dean and Bro. Franklin Walker. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park.
Judith was a member of The Pentecostals of Bossier and a beloved mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 19, 2019