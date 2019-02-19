Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Judith Walker
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
Judith A. Walker Obituary
Judith A. Walker

Princeton - Funeral services for Judith A. Walker, 59, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Jerry Dean and Bro. Franklin Walker. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Judith was a member of The Pentecostals of Bossier and a beloved mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.

To offer condolences to the family and continue reading Judith's life story, visit www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 19, 2019
