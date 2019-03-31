Judith Barron Wise



Minden - Funeral services for Judith Barron Wise will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Minden, Louisiana with Rev. Brian Mercer officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Minden under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden, Louisiana. The family will receive friends Monday April 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church.



Judy was born July 14, 1939 in Shreveport, Louisiana and entered into rest March 29, 2019 in Minden, Louisiana. She was a life partner to her husband Bobby "Skeet" Wise for 61 years. Judy was a wonderful Mom to her three sons and known as sweet "Sugar" to her grandchildren. She enjoyed her time with her many friends in Young Women's Service Club, Junior Service League, Garden Club, Birthday Club and the Builders Class at First United Methodist Church.



She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Wise.



She is survived by her husband, Bobby Wise of Minden, sons, Matthew Wise and wife Karen of Bossier City, Mike Wise and wife Judilyn of Minden, her faithful sister, Julie Best and husband Glyn of Bossier City, and seven grandchildren; Allison Wise, Shelby Wise and his wife Katelyn, Preston Wise, Jennifer Wise, AllieBarron Wise, Walker Wise, and Sarah Blake Wise.



Pallbearers will be Charles Glover, Charles Haaga, Scott Wise, Shelby Wise, Preston Wise, and Walker Wise.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts be made to the First United Methodist Church-Minden Missions Fund.