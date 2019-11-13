|
|
Judith Elaine Jolley
Bossier City - Mrs. Judith Elaine Jolley, 69, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.
Services to celebrate her life will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Thomas "Tommy" Harden. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.
To continue reading Mrs. Jolley's life story, please visit www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019