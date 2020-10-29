1/1
Judith Marie (Judi) Milke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith (Judi) Marie Milke

Shreveport - Judith (Judi) Marie Milke, aged 69, passed away in her Shreveport home on Monday 26 Oct 2020 at the end of a long respiratory illness. Daughter of Scottie and Leonard Milke, she is survived by siblings Tom, Susan, Deborah and David. Judi is cousin to: Gary, Karen and Mark, and aunt to: Jennifer, Lisa, Bethann, Michael, Jessica and Tommy.

She was born in Chicago where she lived until our family moved to Glenview IL. She graduated from Glenbrook South HS, the UofI (Champaign) and UW Madison Law School. She moved to Shreveport LA in the 80's where she worked as an Attorney for over 30 years, until retirement.

Judi accomplished a great deal in life. She never followed the path of least resistance, particularly when that path conflicted with her principles. For myself, my sister spent a great deal of time guiding me through my college years when she lived in Madison - those years that I can recall with true fondness, filled with great memories and jokes that I still laugh about today.

In lieu of condolences, simply consider examining "the path of least resistance" the next time it conflicts with your own principles - I think Judi would be happy with that.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shreveport Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved