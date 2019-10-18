Services
Shreveport - Mrs. Judith Marlene McVay Belgard "Judy", 71, passed away peacefully at the home of her son, Trenton Channing Belgard, on October 11, 2019. Judy was born on July 4th, 1948 at Rapides General Hospital in Alexandria, LA.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ronald Dean Belgard, parents Earl Wayne McVay & Nellie Lucille McVay, great grandparents Leroy Maddox & Fannie Mae Bryant.

She is survived by two children, Trenton Channing Belgard, Amber Belgard Durfee. Four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Trenton's daughter, Channing Olivia Zimmerman, husband Trey, children Noah and Cassidy. Amber's children Merideth Allen, Mackenzie Durfee, Hayden Durfee. Brother Lynn Wayne McVay and his daughter Lindsey McVay Brooks. Plus a host of cousins, nieces and nephews of McVay's and Belgard's.

Judy graduated from Bolton High School in Alexandria, LA. She was a longtime resident of Bossier Parish. She loved to fish from her boat house located on Cypress Lake in Benton, LA. Judy enjoyed gardening. She had an affinity for all flowers but above all roses were her favorite. She had a love of cooking on holidays and special occasions or at the drop of a hat she would cook using her special recipes and would invite all. She was especially fond of anything sweet. Being surrounded by people that enriched her life and her relationship with God was at her center. For years her constant companion was her beloved Chaweenie, JOJO.

Judy retired from Pella Window & Doors as a inside sales executive until she retired. She spent her later years as a wife, mother, sister, aunt, memaw, neighbor and friend.

A memorial service will be held at Grace Community Church, 9400 Ellerbe Road, Shreveport, LA 71106, on October 20, 2019, in the main sanctuary at 2:00pm with a brief visitation at 1:30pm. Officiating will be Pastor Randy Goudeau and her cousin Brantley Bond of Pineville, LA. Honarary pall bearers will be Scott Davis, Terry Nations, Chris Cypher and Eric Bates.

A personal heartfelt thank you to Mrs Nicola Morgan, caregiver. Also a thank you to all the physicians, nursing staff and hospice team for their year-long dedication and care.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
