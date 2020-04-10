Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Bossier City - Thank God for Christian Wives and Mothers....

The sentiment of those that note the passing of Judith Stephenson Miller, of Bossier City, who fought a courageous, lengthy, battle with a debilitating illness. It was her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who gave her peace on April 9th. Interment will be at 2:00 PM, April 14th, within Hill Crest Cemetery, Haughton.

A memorial gathering will be held after the current health crisis restrictions are removed.

Judy was known for being radiant in her faith, both in her scripture study, and her eagerness to witness to anyone anytime. She spent a majority of her time in service to others, often making crafts of all kinds as gifts. Judy was well regarded at the places she was employed, including as a Caddo Parish Deputy Clerk of Court, Continental Trailways Bookkeeper, Commercial Lending Clerk, Administrative Assistant at Ogilvie Hardware, Secretary for two area churches, and for the last twenty years, a Transcriptionist and Medical Receptionist for the largest dermatology practice in Shreveport.

She is survived and cherished by her husband, of 50 years, James "Skip" Miller; daughters, Jennifer Brister and husband Paul of Genoa, AR, Jodi Ford, Lorna Ford, and children Shayna, Lexy, and Rachael, all of Leland, NC, and a third daughter, Jamie Miller, of Bossier City; also granddaughters, Miranda Lynn, of Fouke, AR, Stormie Miller of Bossier City, and Angelina McDowell of Bossier City; a sister, Jan Olszewski and husband Keith of Wylie, TX; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Helen Stephenson, of Bossier City and granddaughter, Faith Helen Brister, of Elysian Fields, TX.

The family wishes to thank the many prayer warriors who constantly uplifted Judy over the last two years.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
