Judith Nichols Shoemaker

Judith Nichols Shoemaker Obituary
Judith Nichols Shoemaker

Judith Nichols Shoemaker, aged 74, passed away on October 31st, 2019 in Clarksville, Tennessee.

A native of Missouri, she lived in Shreveport, Louisiana for most of her adulthood, where she enriched many lives as a school teacher and later as a mental health counselor.

She is survived by her sons: Brad, Dean and Lane and their families.

She will be remembered and missed by innumerable friends and colleagues and those whose lives she touched.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
