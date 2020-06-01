Judy Blank McDaniel
Judy Blank McDaniel

Judy Blank McDaniel, age 72, of Flint, Texas passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Grover McDaniel; daughter, Tracy Spray and husband Casey; six grandchildren, Stephanie, Samantha, Ryan, Krystal, Brandon, and Gracie; and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by sons, Brian and Joshua.

Services will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 stating at 1:00 PM at Faith Community Church, 17833 HWY 69 South, Tyler, Texas 75703. Officiating the service will be Pastor Mark Skorheim. Followed Sunday with a viewing at Centuries Memorial at 1:00 PM and graveside services at 2:00 PM.

Judy loved working Jesus Closet at our church; her specialty was sorting baby clothes.

Donations to Faith Community Church in Tyler, Texas in Judy's honor would be most welcome.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
3186864334
