Judy Blank McDanielJudy Blank McDaniel, age 72, of Flint, Texas passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Grover McDaniel; daughter, Tracy Spray and husband Casey; six grandchildren, Stephanie, Samantha, Ryan, Krystal, Brandon, and Gracie; and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by sons, Brian and Joshua.Services will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 stating at 1:00 PM at Faith Community Church, 17833 HWY 69 South, Tyler, Texas 75703. Officiating the service will be Pastor Mark Skorheim. Followed Sunday with a viewing at Centuries Memorial at 1:00 PM and graveside services at 2:00 PM.Judy loved working Jesus Closet at our church; her specialty was sorting baby clothes.Donations to Faith Community Church in Tyler, Texas in Judy's honor would be most welcome.