Judy Hicks Noble
Judy Hicks Noble

Judy Lee Hicks Noble, a life long resident of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born November 15, 1946 to Sidney Orell and Elizabeth Wisberg Hicks.

Judy held many jobs during her life. She worked many years for Holiday Inn as a front desk clerk and she also worked for Melton Truck Lines for several years. Her most gratifying and final job was working for The Caddo Counsel on Aging. She truly loved working with the elderly and related to them with love and compassion, later retiring to take care of her elderly parents.

She was a kind gentle spirit. She loved the Lord with all her heart and soul. She was a certified lay minister. Judy was a devoted member of Hope Community Church of God in Shreveport. She loved her church family and they loved her. She was an active member of the Finance Board at Hope until she became ill and could no longer manage her duties. She taught the Adult Sunday School Class for several years and she adored her Tuesday morning Bible Study group. Judy also had a passion for cats and took care of many strays which made her smile. Judy will truly be missed by all.

Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Bobby J. Hicks and wife Janie C. Hicks; nieces, Shelley Hicks Williams and Ashley Hicks Slawson; great nephew, Max Slawson; and great niece, Makynli Flores.

She is preceded in death by her husband Rudolph Elliot Noble; a son, Michael Clay Maulden; and her parents.

A visitation for Judy will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, Louisiana 71108. A graveside service will occur Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM, 8801 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, Louisiana 71108. Pastor Steve Nelson will be officiating the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Judy to Hope Community Church of God, 3247 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

The family would like to express their thanks to Heritage Manor Stratmore; Life Path Hospice; the many care givers affiliated with Willis Knighton Medical Center.






Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
3186864334
