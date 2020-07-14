Judy Knotts Harville
Benton - Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Judy Knotts Harville, wife of Mr. Bennie Harville, will be held at 11:30 a.m, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at The Pentecostals of Bossier City. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Old Chapel Cemetery, Coushatta, LA. Those who wish to join the family for the committal service in Coushatta should meet at The Pentecostals of Bossier City at 2:30 p.m. for an escorted procession.
Mrs. Harville is survived by her husband, Mr. Bennie A. Harville; and her daughters, Darlene Gregrich and Kimmela Hall.
To continue reading Mrs. Harville's biography, please visit www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com
.