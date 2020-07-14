1/1
Judy Knotts Harville
Judy Knotts Harville

Benton - Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Judy Knotts Harville, wife of Mr. Bennie Harville, will be held at 11:30 a.m, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at The Pentecostals of Bossier City. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Old Chapel Cemetery, Coushatta, LA. Those who wish to join the family for the committal service in Coushatta should meet at The Pentecostals of Bossier City at 2:30 p.m. for an escorted procession.

Mrs. Harville is survived by her husband, Mr. Bennie A. Harville; and her daughters, Darlene Gregrich and Kimmela Hall.

To continue reading Mrs. Harville's biography, please visit www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
