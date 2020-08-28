1/1
Judy Taylor
Judy Taylor

Shreveport - Judy Bass Taylor of Shreveport, Louisiana, went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 24, 2020 in Shreveport at the age of 73. Judy was born in Bossier City, La on June 20, 1947 to Cecil and Ada Mae Bass of Bossier City. Judy was married to Charles "Randy" Taylor for 58 years and they made their home in Shreveport. Judy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed spending Christmas with her family.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Ada Mae Bass and sisters, Kay Swope and Cecile Thompson. She is survived by her husband Randy; and their children, Charles "Chuck" Taylor and his wife, Konnie, Lanita Clark and her husband, Randy, Cynthia Cox and her husband, Wayne; brothers, Terry Bass, Dean Bass and Mark Bass (Vicki), sisters, Sandra Roe, Mary Cascio (Louis), Ollie Bryan and Sheree Pulley: grandchildren, Teaya Clark, Christina Clark, Hannah Ammons, John Randall Clark, Cameron Clark, Matthew Broussard, Taylor Broussard, Katelyn Willis, Kelsey Willis and Luke Taylor; 12 great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held for family members on Tuesday, September 1st at 10:00 a.m.

The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone at Magnolia Manor in Shreveport for the excellent care given our mother the last year.






Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
