Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Julia's life story with friends and family

Share Julia's life story with friends and family

Julia Elizabeth "Julie" Gardenhire Lormand



Shreveport



61, 01-Jun, Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Marshall Street. 05-June, --, Asbury United Methodist Church, Bossier City, --.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store