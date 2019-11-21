|
Julia Faye Davidson Saunders
Shreveport, LA
Memorial services for Mrs. Julia Faye Davidson Saunders age 83, will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the chapel of Rose-Neath South Side. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Rev. Randy Lee of Center Point Baptist Church of Jonesboro, LA will officiate.
Mrs. Saunders was born in Summerfield, Louisiana to James and Ruby Davidson on August 23, 1936. She passed away on November 19, 2019 at her home.
Julia worked as a medical assistant for many years until she and her husband bought the Longwood Store in Longwood, LA. They owned and operated it together for 20 years. They then went on to build and operate Stumpwater Inn Restaurant for another 22 successful years. She was the matriarch of our family "the boss" and we will all miss her.
Mrs. Saunders was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Saunders; her parents, brother, Donald Davidson; and niece, Angie Davidson. She is survived by her three children, Richard B. Lee, Venetia Lee Caudle and husband Lee, and Randall Alan Lee; two step daughters, Michelean Saunders and Shannon Saunders; six grandchildren, Patrick Lee Strickland, Shanna Lee Bray and husband Charlie, Cody Lee and wife Addie, Abbie Grisham and husband Josh, Neeley Lewis and husband Landon, and Zachary Cook; three great-grandchildren, Amelia Strickland, Brynley Grisham and Blakely Grisham; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Davidson and Sue Shelton and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank moms caregivers Marty and Gwen Stephens for all their loving care.
