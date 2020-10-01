Julie Allen



Graveside services for Julie Allen will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Old Town Cemetery in Haynesville, LA with Rev. Jeff Tinsley officiating. Interment to follow under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of Haynesville, LA



It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Julie Allen of Haynesville, LA on September 27, 2020 at the age of 72. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Audra Allen, and brother, Tom Allen. She will be lovingly remembered by nephews Mark Allen (Sharon) of Melrose, MA, Matt Allen (Ashley) of San Antonio, TX, and Kevin Allen of Cold Spring, NY.



Julie was born in Haynesville, LA on February 25, 1948. After attending Louisiana Tech University, Julie spent most of her professional career as a valued employee of Marathon Oil Company. She was a "cradle roll" member of First Baptist Church in Haynesville and was nourished until the end by the church fellowship she loved so dearly.



Blessed with a contagious laugh, a dry wit, and a smile that lit up the room, Julie treasured spending time with family and friends and shared her father's love of horses. In her last years, Julie enjoyed keeping up with her great nephews and nieces: Thomas, Grant, Grace, and Brooke.



The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff of Heritage Nursing Center and Regional Hospice for their care and compassion.



Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 2021 Main St., Haynesville, LA 71038.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store