Julie Anne Nelson
Shreveport - Julie Anne Nelson, co-founder of Julie Anne's Bakery & Cafe in Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on April 18, 2019 at the Glen Retirement System from CAA (Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy), a brain disease. She was 76 years old.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bob, daughter Tammi Rider and granddaughter Samantha Gould of Shreveport; son Dr. Eric Nelson and wife Heather and grandchildren Ava, Zane, Hawk and Goldie of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; son David Nelson and wife Jaclyn and grandchildren Audrey, Abby and Creed of Shreveport, sister Jacquie Rosebrook of Des Moines, Iowa, brother Donald Filbert of Council Bluffs, Iowa, sister Kathleen Ferris of Council Bluffs, Iowa and numerous nieces and nephews.
Julie Anne was born May 23, 1942 in Council Bluffs, Iowa and graduated with a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Iowa. She was a news reporter for two Iowa newspapers, later moved to business management with a local IBM office and used that experience to manage medical and law offices in several cities across the U.S., including Shreveport and Baton Rouge. But the business highlight for Julie Anne was opening Julie Anne's Bakery & Cafe in 1992 with her husband and that continues to operate to this day under the management of Anela and Renato Majstorovic.
Julie Anne's remains were donated to LSU School of Medicine to aid research on CAA. The family would like to thank the staff of the Glen Retirement System, the employees of Regional Hospice Care Group of NW Louisiana, and the employees of Willis Knighton and Drs. Germain Cassiere, Jeffrey Overdyke, Jason Nelson, Kamlesh Jani, John Netterville and Barron O'neal.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 1pm at Eastridge Country Club. Family, friends and longtime customers are welcome.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 28, 2019