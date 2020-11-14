Julie CulbertsonShreveport, LA - Julie Culbertson, 68, passed away on November 12, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. She was born on August 15, 1952 to William and Hattie Brown in Shreveport, LA. She worked over 40 years as a bookkeeper for Red Ball Oxygen, Ikon Office Solutions, Swan Lake Hardware, and Langford Hardware. Julie enjoyed collecting light houses and loved being with her grandkids. She worked hard in Kairos and Emmaus Ministries. She was also a dedicated and loving caregiver.She is survived by her husband, David Culbertson; children, Danny Sanders and Jennifer Hobbs; grandchildren, Bryson Smith, Andrew Hobbs, Allie Hester, Silver Sanders, Sage Sanders, and Sable Sanders.Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, with Brother John Higginbotham and Dr. Derrick Hills officiating. Burial will follow in Centuries Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be held an hour prior to the service.Pallbearers will be Glen Gifford, James Wilson, Gary Tilley, Larry Scott, and Scooter Smith.